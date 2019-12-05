Man sentenced to 15 years for 2014 drive-by shooting outside of St. James High School

Kylin Elder Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE – A nearly six-year-old St. James Parish case involving a drive-by shooting has been closed.

Kylin Elder, accused of injuring a 19-year-old in a drive-by shooting outside of a school, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to The Advocate, under the plea deal, a 2013 aggravated rape charge against Elder will be dismissed.

The 2014 shooting occurred on the night of January 14, in the parking lot of the old St. James High School location -property that has since been purchased by Yuhuang Chemical Inc.- just after a basketball game.

Elder, who was 17 years old at the time, was accused of pulling up in a car, pointing a gun out of the window and then shooting at a 19-year-old several times.

The injured teen survived and told authorities he’d been shot by Elder, a claim that was verified by other witnesses.

Under the plea agreement, Elder admitted to shooting the teenager and accepted a second degree murder charge.

Elder, now 23, had been accused of the rape counts while he was a juvenile, but was being tried as an adult before they were dropped.