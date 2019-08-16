79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man said he was 'going down in history' after threatening woman, police

Friday, August 16 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot a female victim and responding officers.

At approximately 6:42 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Baker Police Department were called to a disturbance at a residence. According to the arrest report, Darwin Fleming arrived at the scene and argued with the female victim.

He threatened the woman before leaving. Later Fleming also allegedly made threats over the phone.

During one phone call, Fleming allegedly said he was going to get himself together, return to the residence, and injure the victim. He said he would return armed with a gun.

Reports say the victim told Fleming she had called the police on him already, at which point he stated that he was going to shoot them as well. Fleming stated that he "was going down in history today."

Fleming was arrested and charged with terrorizing, aggravated assault, and improper telephone communication.

