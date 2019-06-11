72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man's body found shot, submerged in Jefferson Parish canal

1 hour 18 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 June 11, 2019 7:11 AM June 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY - Authorities say a man's body was found partially submerged in a Jefferson Parish drainage canal, according to WWL-TV.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the man was found after deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Glasgow Drive in Harvey. The body was found in a drainage canal near Brown Avenue and Lane Street.

The man hasn't been identified at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days