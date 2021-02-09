Man robbed at gunpoint in Baker; police search for suspect

BAKER - A man was robbed at gunpoint in early February at a Hancock Whitney ATM in Baker.

Police say when the robber approached the victim standing at the ATM, the victim could not remember his pin due to overwhelming fear.

After the victim struggled to gain access to his account, the robber stole his truck instead.

The robber can be seen on surveillance video footage hopping into the white pickup truck and the victim tries running after it, partially making it into the bed of the vehicle.

Authorities say the robber later slowed down to let the victim get out of the bed of the truck.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Baker Police Department has been searching for the suspect since the incident took place on Feb. 4.

Those with information on the robber's whereabouts are urged to contact the police immediately.