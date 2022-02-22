81°
Man reportedly set himself on fire along Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A man was rushed to a hospital after he reportedly set himself ablaze outside a gas station in Mid City.
Authorities told WBRZ the man was taken from the scene, near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Acadian Thruway, in critical condition. Sources said the incident was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters responding to call found burning clothes at the front door of the Circle K at that intersection and put out the flames.
No other details related to the incident were immediately available.
