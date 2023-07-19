92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man reportedly filled garbage can with stolen cleaning supplies before fleeing from store
TANGIPAHOA - Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stole a large amount of cleaning supplies by putting them into a garbage can and leaving the store.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the man walked into the Dollar General on Highway 440 on July 8. Video surveillance showed him grabbing a large garbage can and filling it with a large amount of cleaning and laundry supplies before leaving the store with it.
He reportedly drove away in a black Lincoln sedan with no license plate.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tangipahoa's Crime Stoppers district at (1-800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. legislature overrides veto of HB 648, bans gender-affirming procedures on children
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
Caretaker accused of swindling wealthy family enters not guilty pleas in court
-
After arrest in boyfriend's murder, woman allegedly confesses to killing another lover