Man reportedly filled garbage can with stolen cleaning supplies before fleeing from store

Wednesday, July 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA - Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stole a large amount of cleaning supplies by putting them into a garbage can and leaving the store. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the man walked into the Dollar General on Highway 440 on July 8. Video surveillance showed him grabbing a large garbage can and filling it with a large amount of cleaning and laundry supplies before leaving the store with it. 

He reportedly drove away in a black Lincoln sedan with no license plate. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tangipahoa's Crime Stoppers district at (1-800) 554-5245. 

