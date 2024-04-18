Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder of his child's mother

SORRENTO — A Sorrento man faces 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his child's mother in 2016.

The Advocate reported 33-year-old Jarvis McNair pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday. He admitted to shooting and killing Shondrica Dejoie just feet away from their then-10-month-old child.

Following the shooting, McNair was originally arrested and booked for second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Second-degree murder would carry a mandatory life sentence, but McNair took a plea deal for manslaughter, which is considered a crime of passion.

In 2023, Dejoie's older daughter Tyrione started college at Southern University, pressing on despite her mother's slaying.

"You have to work for what you want," Dejoie said. "My mama had four jobs. Four! Two in New Orleans, and two in Gonzales. I used to go to school in New Orleans, we used to travel back and forth every day."

Dejoie's family members are expected to deliver victim impact statements on July 9.