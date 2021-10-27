Man once accused of shooting at BRPD officer released from prison

BATON ROUGE - Raheem Howard, the 21-year-old once accused of shooting at a Baton Rouge Police officer was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday morning.

Howard spent nearly two months in jail for prior misdemeanors, but his charges could have been much more severe.

In August, Howard allegedly got into a shootout with Officer Yuseff Hamadeh following a traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

Before his ride to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Howard adamantly claimed he never fired at Hamadeh or had a gun during the altercation.

As Baton Rouge Police investigated the incident, officials revealed that Hamadeh's body camera was never turned on, a violation of department policy.

Police did release the video and audio they had from that night, consisting of a neighbor's surveillance camera and audio from Hamadeh's vehicle's rear camera. Both supporting that only one gunshot was fired on August 7. No one was injured.

Weeks later, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said he would not pursue criminal charges against Howard citing a lack of evidence.

Hamadeh, returned to desk duty after being placed on routine paid administrative leave.

During his release, Howard's mother Tenesia told WBRZ that she would like to see Hamadeh arrested for shooting at her son.