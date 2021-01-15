Man on parole for life sentence arrested for opening fire in front of officers

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man, out on parole for an aggravated rape conviction with a life sentence, allegedly opened fire while riding a bicycle through a neighborhood Saturday.

According to arrest records, George Tate Jr., 54, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The incident took place Saturday in the area of Lobdell and Tom Drive. Two Baton Rouge Police officers reportedly heard a loud gunshot near the 7300 block of Tom Drive, according to arrest records.

The officers searched the area and discovered Tate riding a bicycle westbound on Tom Drive. Two witnesses also told officers the man on the bike shot his gun while riding past.

Officers then attempted to take Tate into custody and shined a spotlight on him, demanding that he show his hands, according to arrest records.

Police say Tate then reached into his waistband and removed a black semi-auto handgun.

Tate then reportedly shot the gun into the ground and attempted to ride away from police before being taken into custody.

The gun was later identified as a 9mm handgun containing a live round in the chamber and a loaded magazine.

Tate was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charges. He is being held there without bond.

According to arrest records, Tate was found guilty of aggravated rape on November 6, 1981. The arrest was the result of an attempted first-degree murder, aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping arrest on July 15, 1980. Tate was sentenced to life but received parole in November 2014.