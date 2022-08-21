Man on parole for 2019 burglary accused of shooting woman in face

Jermaine Mack

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday for shooting a woman in the face and leaving her to die days earlier.

According to arrest documents, 41-year-old Jermaine Mack was arguing with a woman on Seneca Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman told officers her and Mack were arguing before he started to attack her. She then told him she was going to call the police and file a report.

The victim said then Mack pulled out a gun, shot her in the face and then ran away. Detectives said the bullet entered the left side of the victim's jaw and exited just behind her left ear.

Baton Rouge police officers said Mack was on parole for a burglary conviction in 2019.

Mack was charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal use of weapons.