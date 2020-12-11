Latest Weather Blog
Man killed outside apartment building Friday; 3rd deadly shooting at complex since October
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating another killing at a troubled apartment complex after a man was found dead there early Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said James Queen Jr., 40, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at Serenity Apartments on N. Ardenwood Drive. Queen was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1:45 a.m..
It's the third deadly shooting reported at the apartment complex since October, when a man was found dead on a walkway at one of the apartment buildings. A woman was also shot to death in early November.
The Serenity Apartments were also the subject of a 2 On Your Side investigation after some tenants claimed they were misled about the condition of the apartments before they moved in.
Police are still working to identify a potential suspect or motive in the latest shooting.
