Man killed in Wednesday shooting identified as local rapper

Photo: Instagram

BATON ROUGE - A local performing artist is dead after a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Cadillac Street, near Plank Road. Police say the victim showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, and died about an hour later.

The victim has been identified as as local rapper Louis Robinson, also known as Louis Badazz.

He's known for his single, "Let Me Thru Dis B”, which was played by the Southern University band during one of its halftime performances in 2016, according to the Advocate.

It's still unclear how the shooting unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.