Man killed in Plank Road robbery; BRPD search for two suspects

8 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 17 2016 Nov 17, 2016 November 17, 2016 11:52 AM November 17, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a shooting and robbery on Plank Road that left one man dead Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Plank Road where police found 45-year-old Frederick Matthews lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-section.

Two suspects, described as black males, approached Matthews and a friend as they exited a nearby bar with handguns demanding money. Matthews was shot as he attempted to flee and was then robbed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225- 389-4869.

