Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Ponchatoula highway

Thursday, April 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on LA-22 in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Wednesday morning crash occurred when Andrew Monistere, 59, reportedly crossed his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro into oncoming traffic on LA-22 near West Timberlane Drive. One car, a 2022 Camaro, then veered off the roadway into a ditch. Monistere's car then reportedly hit a pick-up truck head-on.

Monistere was unrestrained and sustained major injuries. He was brought to a hospital before succumbing to his injuries. The driver of the 2022 Camaro was properly restrained and was uninjured. The driver of the truck was also properly restrained, sustaining moderate injuries.

State Police are still investigating the crash.

