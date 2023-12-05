57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed, four injured in crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish

23 hours 13 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2023 Dec 4, 2023 December 04, 2023 6:33 PM December 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A man was killed and four others hurt in a car crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

The wreck happened near the corner of Maringoiun Road East and Callaway Road on Monday afternoon. 

State Police said 30-year-old Edine Diez was driving along Maringoiun Road East, crossed the center line during a left-hand curve, ran off the road and was hit when coming back onto the road in oncoming traffic. 

Diez died at the scene. Passengers from his vehicle and two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with moderate to severe injuries. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days