Man killed, four injured in crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A man was killed and four others hurt in a car crash along Maringouin Road East in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The wreck happened near the corner of Maringoiun Road East and Callaway Road on Monday afternoon.

State Police said 30-year-old Edine Diez was driving along Maringoiun Road East, crossed the center line during a left-hand curve, ran off the road and was hit when coming back onto the road in oncoming traffic.

Diez died at the scene. Passengers from his vehicle and two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with moderate to severe injuries.