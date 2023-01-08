Man killed, boy hurt after Sunday morning shooting in New Orleans area, deputies say

Photo: Russell Drewry/WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man was killed, and a boy is hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV that it responded to the shooting at 6:15 a.m. on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

Upon arrival, deputies found two males—a man and a juvenile—lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound each, according to the news outlet.

The man died at the scene, and the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the juvenile's injuries and his current condition were not reported.

No more information was immediately available.