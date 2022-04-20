Man jailed in Perkins Rowe kidnapping has decades-old history of rape arrests

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after he abducted her from a shopping center parking garage was arrested for rape in at least three other cases dating back decades.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, 69-year-old Leon Curry III was released from state custody in 2006 after serving his sentence for a 1973 armed robbery in which he allegedly raped a dry cleaning clerk in Baton Rouge.

Curry was convicted of robbery in that case, though prosecutors never pursued charges for the sexual assault. He was also arrested for two other rapes around the same time, but it does not appear he was prosecuted in either of those cases.

Curry was back in custody Monday after sheriff's deputies identified him as a suspect in the Perkins Rowe kidnapping. The victim told investigators she was getting into her car when Curry jumped her and abducted her at gunpoint. He then allegedly drove the victim to another part of the parking garage where he assaulted her.

The sheriff's office said the woman's boyfriend caught Curry driving off with the victim and fired a gun at the suspect. The victim then leapt from her own vehicle as Curry used it to flee the shopping center, deputies said.

Curry was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping and sexual battery. His bond was set at $900,000.