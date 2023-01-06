Man involved in standoff with deputies arrested on domestic abuse charges

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were finally able to arrest a man who barricaded himself in an Ottawa Drive home after a standoff that lasted several hours Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office first responded to Frenchtown Drive around noon, roughly three hours before the standoff, where a woman explained that she and her boyfriend of six years had been in a fight. She said her partner, 39-year-old Tommy Dispensire, had been arguing with her the night before, and it escalated into him striking her. Dispensire also allegedly threatened the victim with a handgun.

The woman went on to tell authorities that shortly after Dispensire calmed down, she gave him a ride to an impound lot so he could pick up his vehicle.

But, she said once they got to the lot, Dispensire began yelling at her. After dropping him off at the lot and then returning to pick him up, she alleged he'd been drinking and their argument, again, became physical as he began to choke her and eventually use a knife to cut her on her lower left jaw.

She says Dispensire stopped only when she agreed to bring him home.

After dropping him at his home, she immediately called the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. In their report, deputies noted that the woman had a red knot on her forehead and a small cut to her lower jaw.

After listening to her story, deputies went to Dispensire's home and tried to make contact, but he refused to show himself.

After requesting a warrant for Dispensire's arrest, deputies were able to arrest him on charges of battery of a dating partner, strangulation, and aggravated battery.

In their official report, deputies note that in the past, they've attempted to contact Dispensire on multiple occasions.

Monday marks the third standoff involving Baton Rouge-area law enforcement since Dec. 30. Last week, BRPD was called to two similar situations on Monday and Tuesday respectively.