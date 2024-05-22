87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man indicted for murder after shooting that killed one in February

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was indicted for murder after a shooting that resulted in one death near a Perkins Road gas station back in February.

Traveron Richard was indicted on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Jevaughn Oubre.

The shooting initially happened around 10:30 p.m. on Perkins Road near Michael Delving Road on February 6. Multiple witness accounts at the time said Richard repeatedly shot and killed Oubre.

