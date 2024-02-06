48°
One killed in shooting near Perkins Road gas station

2 hours 2 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2024 Feb 5, 2024 February 05, 2024 10:45 PM February 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another may have been hurt in a shooting near a Perkins Road gas station on Monday night. 

Sources said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at the Big Boss convenience store along Perkins Road near Michael Delving Road. 

No information about the shooting has been released. 

