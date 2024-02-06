48°
One killed in shooting near Perkins Road gas station
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another may have been hurt in a shooting near a Perkins Road gas station on Monday night.
Sources said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at the Big Boss convenience store along Perkins Road near Michael Delving Road.
No information about the shooting has been released.
