65°
Latest Weather Blog
Man indicted after defrauding small Louisiana town out of nearly $600K in FEMA assistance money
PEARL RIVER - A man was indicted Thursday for multiple counts of wire fraud stemming from false disaster assistance claims.
U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said 53-year-old Slaughter resident Clarence "Billy" Burkette defrauded the Town of Pearl River out of nearly $600,000 in FEMA claims.
Burkette was contracted to manage disaster assistance services for Pearl River. According to the indictment, Burkette invoiced the town for $629,761 for services related to their Disaster Assistance Agreement, and Burkette pocketed $589,196.
Trending News
If convicted, Burkette faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a $1,000,000 fine, and fees for each count.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Christmas Eve road rage leads to hundred-mile run from the law; Suspects...
-
WATCH: Bonfires along the levee return to River Parishes in 2021
-
Woman's ex torches her car, burns house in violent attack; Latest in...
-
Baton Rouge restaurant serving up a traditional crescent-city holiday meal
-
WATCH: Police chase ends in gunfire in West Baton Rouge Friday