Man in wheelchair hit, killed trying to cross Livingston highway

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LIVINGSTON - A 47-year-old man crossing LA Hwy. 441 north of Hwy. 442 was hit and killed Friday night.

State Police said Jerry Schenk of Holden died after he was hit by a passing car around 6:30 Friday.  Troopers said Schenk, who uses a wheelchair, was trying to cross the highway when he was hit.

The crash is under investigation and State Police did not release details of any charges. 

As is protocol, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

