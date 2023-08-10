90°
Man hangs himself while in custody at State Police facility in Baton Rouge

1 hour 6 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 7:22 PM August 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man being questioned in a violent crime investigation is dead after he managed to hang himself at a building adjacent to Louisiana State Police headquarters on Thursday.

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the individual, a 25-year-old man, was in custody relative to a BRPD investigation.

He managed to hang himself using shoelaces while being housed at the Violent Crimes Unit, a section of the LSP compound used by different law enforcement agencies to process potentially violent criminals, sources said. 

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson acknowledged the agency was aware of a "incident" at the facility but would not comment on the death Thursday evening.

Trending News

State Police did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. 

