Man, grandmother and mom face charges in Tangipahoa Parish murder

HAMMOND - Four people have been arrested and charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Natalbany in Tangipahoa Parish last month.

22-year-old Antoine Schaffer is charged with 1st degree murder and obstruction of justice in the shooting death of Marquise Lightfoot. Lightfoot's body was found in a yard in Natalbany in early June. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says Schaffer has been in jail since a couple of days after the shooting for an unrelated home invasion in Hammond. He's now being held on a $1,050,000 bond.

Schaffer was on probation at the time of his arrest stemming from a conviction on attempted armed robbery charges in 2013. Schaffer was also arrested on drug and weapons charges in 2015.

Schaffer's grandmother, Debra Knight, was also arrested and charged with Accessory to 1st degree murder, Obstruction of Justice and Illegal Consideration for Criminal Bail Bonds. Deputies say she provided false information during the investigation into Lightfoot's death. She's being held on a $325 thousand dollar bond.

Additionally, Schaffer's mother, Letanya Schaffer, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. Deputies say she also provided false information during the investigation. Deputies say more arrests are possible in that case.

Deputies also announced a 15-year-old black male juvenile had been arrested and charged with the shooting deaths of two men in the same area a day earlier. At the time of that shooting, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards told News 2 he believed the three murders may be connected.

The sheriff's office is still offering a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest in either case.