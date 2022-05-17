Man grabbed drugs, left his 3-year-old behind as he fled traffic stop in handcuffs

BATON ROUGE - A man left his 3-year-old child with police after he ran from them, stealing evidence from the scene of his arrest.

On April 17, police attempted to arrest 37-year-old Lavar Duncan on drug-related charges after a traffic stop led to a search of Duncan's vehicle. According to arrest reports, police handcuffed Duncan in front of his body so he could care for the small child also in his car.

While officers were conducting a records check on a gun found in Duncan's vehicle, Duncan put his child on the ground next to officers, grabbed the drugs and fled on foot, tearing open the small bags as he ran to destroy the evidence.

Police failed to take Duncan into custody following his escape.

A warrant was put out for his arrest and Duncan was arrested early Monday evening. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several drug-related charges and simple escape.