Man gets life sentence in 2019 killings near LSU AgCenter in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - A man convicted of killing two people who were found shot near the LSU AgCenter in Iberville Parish is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jaylon Brown was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after his conviction on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter for the December 2019 killings. Brown was first convicted by a jury on Oct. 6, 2022.

Officials at the time said two people were found shot along LSU Ag Road in St. Gabriel. One of the victims — 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor — died at the scene, and the other — 28-year-old Daraius Contrell Evans — died in a hospital.