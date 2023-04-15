71°
Man from out of town killed in St. Helena Parish crash Sunday morning

4 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, October 14 2018 Oct 14, 2018 October 14, 2018 7:18 PM October 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GREENSBURG – State Police released details of yet another deadly crash in the area Sunday.

Austin Hunter Chunn, 24, of Winnsboro, died in a crash on LA 43 near LA 16 in St. Helena Parish Sunday morning. The wreck was the fourth deadly crash for area State Troopers this weekend – three of which were in Livingston Parish earlier.

Chunn died after his pickup ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Chunn sustained fatal injuries, State Police said in a news release. 

