Man from out of town killed in St. Helena Parish crash Sunday morning

GREENSBURG – State Police released details of yet another deadly crash in the area Sunday.

Austin Hunter Chunn, 24, of Winnsboro, died in a crash on LA 43 near LA 16 in St. Helena Parish Sunday morning. The wreck was the fourth deadly crash for area State Troopers this weekend – three of which were in Livingston Parish earlier.

Chunn died after his pickup ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Chunn sustained fatal injuries, State Police said in a news release.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz