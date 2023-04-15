71°
Latest Weather Blog
Man from out of town killed in St. Helena Parish crash Sunday morning
GREENSBURG – State Police released details of yet another deadly crash in the area Sunday.
Austin Hunter Chunn, 24, of Winnsboro, died in a crash on LA 43 near LA 16 in St. Helena Parish Sunday morning. The wreck was the fourth deadly crash for area State Troopers this weekend – three of which were in Livingston Parish earlier.
Chunn died after his pickup ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Chunn sustained fatal injuries, State Police said in a news release.
Trending News
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmaker's proposal would halt carbon capture project at Lake Maurepas
-
Suspect leads police on lengthy chase through rush hour traffic in Baton...
-
Officials attempting to secure funds to dry dock USS Kidd for key...
-
La. Wildlife and Fisheries boss resigns amid reports on alleged kickback scheme
-
La. Wildlife and Fisheries boss resigns amid reports on alleged kickback scheme
Sports Video
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...