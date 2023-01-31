Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach

PHOTO: WDSU

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.

London broke the windows on his niece's home and then she broke the windows on his car. Afterward, London got an AR-15 and shot nine times into her home.

Reports say multiple bullets went through the walls of the home, and there were small children inside, but the woman was the only one injured.

Deputies said the woman was shot in the stomach Thursday and taken to a residence in Roseland. Reports said deputies arrived at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

While at the crime scene, deputies found multiple .233 caliber shell casings. Law enforcement officials found London located in an area behind the crime scene.

London was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated criminal damage to property.