Man faked getting hit by Tesla, car's back-up camera caught him lying

SLIDELL - A man was arrested after pretending to be hit by a car and reporting the incident to the police.

Slidell Police Department said Arthur Bates Jr filed a police report around 4 p.m. Sept. 3 that stated he had been hit by a Tesla, was hurt, and the car had fled the scene.

Police said while on the phone with 911, Bates told operators he had back, leg and neck injuries, so an ambulance and firetruck arrived at the scene.

The driver spoke to police and provided footage from the backup camera that showed Bates intentionally walking behind the car and then pretending to be injured.

After seeing the video, Bates admitted to lying to police. He was arrested for false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response.