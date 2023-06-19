Man facing several charges after abusing his girlfriend on multiple occasions

THIBODAUX- Officers from the Thibodaux Police Department have arrested a man after they say he abused his girlfriend on multiple occasions.

On September 21, officers went to the victim's home on Victory Street after she had discovered the door to her home had been forced open. As authorities were investigating this crime, the suspect told them about the abuse she had endured from her boyfriend Peddis Ray.

The victim told authorities, on September 10 she and Ray were arguing in the parking lot of her work. Ray became violent and hit the woman in the neck with a mobile phone and pushed her head into a wall. The push made the victim fall and lose consciousness. The victim said she did not seek medical attention right way, but said after several days of having a constant headache she went to the hospital.

Ray went to the hospital with the victim and threatened her saying if she told anyone about the abuse, he would hurt her again. While at the hospital, the victim learned she was suffering for a concussion.

After leaving the hospital, the victim said Ray put his hand over her face making it hard for her to breath. She was able to break free, but Ray stomped on her foot and bruised it.

On September 20, Ray began harassing the victim over the phone while she was at work. He demanded that she meet him. Even though the victim was afraid of Ray, she agreed to meet him. During the meeting, Ray once again abused the woman.

Ray,49, was arrested on September 22. He is charged with battery of a dating partner by strangulation, second-degree battery and two counts of battery of a dating partner.