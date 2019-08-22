77°
Man facing murder charge in death of 8-month-old girl
BOGALUSA - Police arrested a man after the child he was taking care of died last week.
WWL-TV said Tyrease Brumfield was arrested on August 15 on one count of first-degree murder. Officers with the Bogalusa Police Department responded to Our Lady of the Angles Hospital after an unresponsive 8-month-old girl was brought in.
Authorities say she died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Police say the infant's mother left her in Brumfield's care "for a short time that evening." During that time the child suffered blunt force trauma.
Her death was ruled as a homicide.
