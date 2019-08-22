77°
Man facing murder charge in death of 8-month-old girl

Thursday, August 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

BOGALUSA - Police arrested a man after the child he was taking care of died last week.

WWL-TV said Tyrease Brumfield was arrested on August 15 on one count of first-degree murder.  Officers with the Bogalusa Police Department responded to Our Lady of the Angles Hospital after an unresponsive 8-month-old girl was brought in.

Authorities say she died shortly after arriving at the hospital. 

Police say the infant's mother left her in Brumfield's care "for a short time that evening." During that time the child suffered blunt force trauma.

Her death was ruled as a homicide.

