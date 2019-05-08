Man facing attempted murder charge for opening fire on vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of firing a weapon at a vehicle.

The incident happened on April 29 at approximately 4:56 p.m. on Lobdell Blvd. According to the arrest report, the victims were driving northbound on the roadway when the driver of a green Nissan Altima began blowing the horn.

The Nissan eventually passed the victims. As the vehicle passed the right passenger brandished a gun. The person with the gun was identified as Marcus Gillard.

Authorities say the green vehicle turned around and began to follow the victims. Authorities say the suspects then pulled up next to the victims and Gillard opened fire.

Gillard was charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.