Man facing 50 counts of child pornography charges

POINTE COUPEE - A 34-year-old from Fordoche was arrested on 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, state law enforcement authorities announced Monday.

Trent Savoie, 34, was arrested, the State Attorney General said. The charges are tied to illegal images a juvenile under 13-years-old.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, investigators said.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz