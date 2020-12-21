67°
Latest Weather Blog
Man facing 50 counts of child pornography charges
POINTE COUPEE - A 34-year-old from Fordoche was arrested on 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, state law enforcement authorities announced Monday.
Trent Savoie, 34, was arrested, the State Attorney General said. The charges are tied to illegal images a juvenile under 13-years-old.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, investigators said.
***************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round