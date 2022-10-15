70°
Man driving UTV on road hit, killed Saturday afternoon

Saturday, October 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

FOLSOM - A man driving a UTV was hit and killed by a truck while trying to do a U-turn on a paved road. 

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the man was driving the UTV along Willie Road near Richard's Road when he was hit by a truck. 

Deputies said the driver of the UTV was airlifted to a hospital where he later died. 

