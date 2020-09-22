75°
Man dies weeks after being shot in Garden District neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man shot while driving through a neighborhood in the Garden District earlier this month has died.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced that Marcus Rucker, 49, died in the hospital Tuesday. Police said Rucker was shot shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 8 while driving his vehicle on S. Eugene Street near Kleinert Avenue.
Rucker lived a short distance away on Fairmont Street, according to police.
There is currently no word on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.
