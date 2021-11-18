74°
Man dies after overnight shooting in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A man is dead after a double shooting in Iberville Parish late Wednesday night.
Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound near the corner of Dennis Street and Barrow Street. Deputies said a second victim showed up at a hospital.
The victim found at the shooting scene, identified as Shelby Williams, later died at a Baton Rouge hospital.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies are working to determine if the men shot one another or if they were shot by a third person.
