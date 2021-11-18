74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies after overnight shooting in Plaquemine

54 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, November 18 2021 Nov 18, 2021 November 18, 2021 10:00 AM November 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Shelby Williams

PLAQUEMINE - A man is dead after a double shooting in Iberville Parish late Wednesday night.

Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound near the corner of Dennis Street and Barrow Street. Deputies said a second victim showed up at a hospital. 

The victim found at the shooting scene, identified as Shelby Williams, later died at a Baton Rouge hospital. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies are working to determine if the men shot one another or if they were shot by a third person. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days