Man dies after crashing into tree along St. Helena Parish highway early Thursday morning

Thursday, March 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GREENSBURG — A man was killed early Thursday morning after hitting a tree along La. 1045 in St. Helena Parish.

Darrel L. Cyprian Jr., 23, died after he drove off the road and into a ditch around 4 a.m.. According to Louisiana State Police, Cyprian was trying to turn right when he drove into the ditch and collided with a tree near Opal Bennett Road.

Cyprian was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

