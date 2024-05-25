78°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dies after being found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Dauntre Alvis, 36, was found in his vehicle on North Harrell's Ferry Road late Thursday night. Alvis was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
His vehicle was found outside of the FedEx building. No one else was inside the vehicle with Alvis, and police aren't sure who made the 911 call.
There was no word on what led to the shooting.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding Alvis' death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NCAA settlement could flip college athletics on its head!
-
UPDATE: Progress has been made in clearing EBR waterways
-
One firefighter injured after hour-long, multi-department fight with Central house fire
-
West Jeff student injured by gunfire moments after school lets out for...
-
LPSO deputy honored for actions during May 2023 shootout at Denham Springs...