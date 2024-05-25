Man dies after being found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Dauntre Alvis, 36, was found in his vehicle on North Harrell's Ferry Road late Thursday night. Alvis was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His vehicle was found outside of the FedEx building. No one else was inside the vehicle with Alvis, and police aren't sure who made the 911 call.

There was no word on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Alvis' death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.