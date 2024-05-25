78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dies after being found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds

14 hours 40 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2024 May 24, 2024 May 24, 2024 10:50 AM May 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Dauntre Alvis, 36, was found in his vehicle on North Harrell's Ferry Road late Thursday night. Alvis was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

His vehicle was found outside of the FedEx building. No one else was inside the vehicle with Alvis, and police aren't sure who made the 911 call. 

There was no word on what led to the shooting. 

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding Alvis' death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days