Man dead after shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex Wednesday morning that left a man dead.
Sources said the shooting happened off Burbank Drive near Parker Boulevard at Lark Apartments shortly before 8 a.m..
Police officials have not identified the victim.
This is a developing story.
