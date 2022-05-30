92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man dead after jumping from moving boat, disappearing; agency investigating

2 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, May 30 2022 May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 2:29 PM May 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

THIBODAUX - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the death of a man who vanished underwater after jumping from a moving boat May 28.

Agents said Christopher Martin, 52, jumped from a slow-moving boat and briefly surfaced before disappearing. LDWF was alerted to his disappearance that evening, about four hours later. Search and rescue crews were dispatched, and Martin's body was found the next day, May 29.

Trending News

Further investigation and autopsy results are pending. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days