77°
Latest Weather Blog
Man dead after being hit by car on I-10
NEW ORLEANS - A man was hit by a car and died after stepping out of his vehicle on I-10 to check on a preceding accident.
WWL reported the man got out of his vehicle early Sunday morning because of a previous accident with another car. Another driver hit the man when they were passing the first accident.
New Orleans Police Department told WWL they took the victim to the hospital around 1:40 a.m., but he died at 3:42 a.m.
Police said the driver left the car they drove into the victim at the scene and ran away.
Trending News
Anyone willing to share information in the investigation can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6205.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students, business owners eager for fall semester at Southern to begin
-
Denham Springs Housing Authority has new home five years after being wiped...
-
Child hospitalized after parents say daycare forgot 4-year-old in transit van
-
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
-
State app downloaded thousands of times since Thursday, provides digital proof of...