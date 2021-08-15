77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dead after being hit by car on I-10

2 hours 30 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, August 15 2021 Aug 15, 2021 August 15, 2021 7:09 PM August 15, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A man was hit by a car and died after stepping out of his vehicle on I-10 to check on a preceding accident.

WWL reported the man got out of his vehicle early Sunday morning because of a previous accident with another car. Another driver hit the man when they were passing the first accident.

New Orleans Police Department told WWL they took the victim to the hospital around 1:40 a.m., but he died at 3:42 a.m.

Police said the driver left the car they drove into the victim at the scene and ran away.

Anyone willing to share information in the investigation can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at (504) 658-6205.

