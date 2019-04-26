Man convicted in roommate's 2017 killing denied retrial despite jury pool glitch

BATON ROUGE - A man convicted of killing his roommate has been denied his request for another trial.

David Bueso had been arguing for a new trial since a flaw in East Baton Rouge's jury selection came to light this month.

Bueso was convicted two months ago for killing his roommate back in 2017. His attorneys argue that he wasn't given a fair trial because of the tainted jury pool which left off anyone under the age of 26 since 2011.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said the jury system glitch is a big issue for the courts. The court has already announced that jury trials are on hold until at least June while the issue is resolved. Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that a different murder case at the 19th JDC needed a new jury because of the glitch.

Moore said he expects many similar motions filed in cases where defendants were convicted. He adds, that if retrials are granted due to the jury pool glitch, his office doesn't have the financial means to relitigate them. A high number of retrials would also create a need for more judges, court staff, and assistant DAs.