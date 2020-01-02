Man convicted in 2015 killing of Shreveport officer sentenced to life in prison

SHREVEPORT - A man who shot and killed a Louisiana police officer more than four years ago was handed a life sentence Thursday.

KTBS reports a Caddo district judge sentenced Grover Cannon to life in prison in the death of Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley.

A battle of the jury pool in Cannon's case caused months of delays in his trial. His jury selection being moved to East Baton Rouge ultimately revealed technical flaws in the parish's jury selection process.

Grover, who had pleaded not guilty in the killing, was ultimately convicted by a group of East Baton Rouge jurors.

Cannon's defense has 30 days to appeal the judge's sentence.