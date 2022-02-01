Man claims he shot brother for 'constantly disrespecting' their mother

BATON ROUGE - A pair of siblings got into a shootout after one of them became "fed up" with how the other was treating their mother, according to sheriff's deputies.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Johnson, 23, was arrested Monday on charges including attempted manslaughter, domestic abuse battery and illegal possession of a firearm.

Deputies went to the family's home on Rio Drive earlier that afternoon after Johnson's brother showed up at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson left the house after the shooting but later returned while deputies were there looking into what happened.

Johnson told investigators he had overheard an argument earlier that day during which his brother threatened to harm their mother. According to arrest documents, Johnson said he decided to confront his sibling when he saw him walking out of the home with a handgun, adding that he was tired of his brother "constantly disrespecting" their mother.

When his brother returned home, Johnson reportedly armed himself with a gun and went outside despite his mother pleading for him not to get involved. Johnson claimed he shot back after his brother opened fire, though Johnson was not wounded in the exchange.

After the shootout, Johnson said he hid his brother's gun and fled the area. Deputies also found Johnson in possession of a gun that had been reported stolen.

Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Monday evening. His brother was hospitalized with serious injuries.