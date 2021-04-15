76°
Man charged with sexually abusing pre-teens in Ascension gets 27-year sentence

2 hours 24 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 1:17 PM April 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A man accused of sexually assaulting a pair of girls in 2019 was sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

On Thursday, prosecutors said John Betz, 61, took a plea deal, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual battery. Betz was arrested in February 2019 after two girls under the age of 13 alleged they were sexually assaulted by a family friend. 

Betz was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison with credit for time served. He will serve his sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of his sentence.

