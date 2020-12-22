Man charged with possession and creation of child pornography

BATON ROUGE - A man believed to be a security guard at American Pawn Shop has been arrested on several counts of child pornography.

Undercover officers out-of-state discovered 33-year-old Jesse Allen in a Kik Messenger chat room. One of the officers was promoted to administrator of the chat and received private messages from Allen. Most of these messages contained inappropriate images and videos of two young girls.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Allen after they identified him by tracing his IP address. He has been charged with possession of pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles, and three counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

This case is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.