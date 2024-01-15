Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with disturbing the peace after Robin Street fight
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man at a Baton Rouge residence Sunday evening after he interfered with officers attempting to break up a fight.
28-year-old Ronald Douglas was booked on charges of disturbing the peace and interfering with an officer following the incident in the 1700 block of Robin Street at around 6:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene after they received reports that two brothers were outside engaged in a fight. When officers made contact with one of the brothers, Ronald Douglas, he told them that he was outside yelling and screaming with his brother but wasn’t fighting.
As police talked to Douglas and his brother, they said Douglas became very hostile, saying he was mad that his neighbors called, and said he was “gonna take care of them.” He went on to say that he we going to “handle them” after officers left.
Douglas continued to yell and scream at officers at the scene and stated that as long as he was at his house, he could do whatever he wanted. Police responded by putting Douglas in handcuffs and placing him under arrest.
