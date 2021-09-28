73°
Man caught with nearly 3 pounds of cocaine on commercial bus
A man was caught transporting nearly three pounds of cocaine aboard a commercial bus passing through Livingston Parish.
The sheriff's office said that Oscar Gonzales-Zuniga, 48, of South Carolina was booked Tuesday on drug charges.
The department said deputies searched the bus after receiving a tip that someone was using the transit system to move drugs into Louisiana from out of state. Deputies said they found Gonzales-Zuniga carrying 2.95 pounds of cocaine aboard the bus.
He's being held on a $50,000 bond.
