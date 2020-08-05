Man caught with more than 600 pictures, videos of child porn gets 68 months in prison

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish man caught with hundreds of photos and videos depicting child pornography was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, 59-year-old Jesse Sloane of Denham Springs was sentenced to 68 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

A state police operation led to Sloane's arrest in 2018 after he was caught sharing an illicit video online. The ensuing investigation led to the discovery of more than 600 such pictures and videos, some depicting children younger than 12 performing sex acts, across Sloane's electronic devices.

Sloane must also register as a sex offender once he's released from prison.