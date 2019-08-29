93°
Man caught with meth, other drugs inside apartment near Garden District
BATON ROUGE - A suspected dealer was booked on multiple drug charges after deputies searched his apartment Thursday.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies searched the Arlington Avenue apartment of 40-year-old Curtis Davis Thursday morning. The department said it obtained a search warrant after he sold methamphetamine to a detective.
The following items were all seized inside.
- 4 oz. of methamphetamine
- 3 oz. of marijuana
- 8 THC Vapes
- 24 Xanax
- 2 oxycodone
- $5,238
- 9 mm handgun
He was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I (meth), possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
